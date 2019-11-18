Why Thysse is likely to outlast rival Knapp

If patience and durability can determine an outcome of a boxing match, then Brandon Thysse should emerge victorious against Roarke Knapp in their 10-rounder at Emperors Palace on November 30.

Thysse is now trained by Damien Durandt. The boxer, who lost to hard-hitting former SA junior-middleweight champion Nkululeko "Bull Dog" Mhlongo in 2017, had not fought more than six rounds in his previous nine fights before meeting Mhlongo. But that did not show.

In fact, Thysse - then trained by Harold Volbrecht - had his moments early in the fight before Mhlongo found his groove and ultimately forced the stoppage.

The youngster bounced back after a year's break, but under Durandt.

Thysse took everything that powerhouse Linda Ntshingila had to offer over 10 rounds for the vacant Gauteng belt in Kagiso. Their fight was wrongly declared a draw.

He went another 10 rounds with Boyd Allen for the WBA Pan African belt in May at Emperors Palace, where he dropped a points decision.

Thysse, who defeated Mbiya Kanku on points over six rounds in August, has been involved in three 10- rounders.