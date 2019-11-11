Bopape demolishes Groth

It is precisely the reason why we watch boxing - and sometimes question our love of the sport.

After a few seconds of a high-energy, all-action fight between competitively matched middleweight fringe contenders, John "Section 29" Bopape demolished Wade Groth who was saved from total

destruction by referee Ben Ncapayi on Saturday night.

Fighting in front of a big crowd,

comprising mostly his followers at Turffontein Racecourse, south of Johannesburg, Groth was clearly the betting favourite against an opponent who has lost seven of his 14 fights.

But Bopape from Alexandra upset the bookies when he pulverised Groth into submission in the first round. Groth did not even get to justify why he was favoured to win the eight-rounder.