Nathan proud as Mthalane gets recognised

Successful boxing manager and shrewd businessman Colin Nathan says he is ecstatic that his charge Moruti "Baby Face" Mthalane became the first boxer to win an award at the annual SA Sports Awards that were held in Durban on Sunday.

These awards were initiated in 2004. Boxing began getting recognised by way of nomination in 2017.

IBF flyweight champion Mthalane is the third boxer to feature in these awards and walked away the Sportsman of the Year gong.

"I can't explain how I feel that finally a boxer has taken centre stage at these prestigious SA Sports awards," said Nathan who has been with Mthalane since 2017.

"I want to give praises to a fighter who is dedicated, loyal and class act inside and outside the ring. It could not be given to more deserving winner and credit to all the people who pushed hard for this to be a success."

Mthalane said: "I am very happy to represent boxing this way. This will motivate others to do well and it also motivates me to doing even better in future, especially knowing that I will defending my title in December."

Credit for his revival must go to promoter Tshele Kometsi who revived Mthalane's career in 2017 when the boxer had not fought for two years despite being the IBO champion. Mthalane was on the verge of being stripped of the belt.