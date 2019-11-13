Mokoena targets IBA belt

Michael "Pronto" Mokoena has promised to continue where Jacob "Baby Jake" Matlala left off when the pint-sized pugilist won the IBA junior-flyweight belt 22 years ago.

Matlala pulverised Mexican legend Michael Carbajal into submission in five rounds in Las Vegas in 1997.

Mokoena will oppose Indonesian veteran former IBO featherweight champion Daud "Cino" Yordan for the IBA belt in Baku, Indonesia, on Sunday.

"I don't know Yordan and I have never heard of him. I just checked him out on YouTube to see how he fights. He's a very straight boxer who just comes forward," said Mokoena, who jets out to Indonesia with trainer Anton Gilmore today.

"I'll definitely bring the IBA title [back] here at home."

Mokoena said the purse money he will get is OK and described it as the best he's received since he first boxed as a pro in 2015.

The married father of a four-month-old son is self-employed and doubles up as a personal trainer at Gilmore's Box Office Gym in the south of Johannesburg.

Yordan's reign as the IBO holder was cut short by Simphiwe "V12" Vetyeka in 2013. But Yordan regained that belt after Vetyeka had vacated it following his sixth- round stoppage win for the WBA Super belt from Yordan's homeboy Chris John.

Yordan, who defeated Sipho Taliwe, has 39 wins in 44 fights.

Boxing SA's licensees continue making waves outside the borders of South Africa.

Veteran female referee and judge Siya Vabaza-Booi has won the WBF's referee of the year award. This happened during its annual convention that took place in Medebach, Germany, this week. The WBF's headquarters are in Cape Town.