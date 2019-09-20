Kevin Lerena must prove mettle against Sefer Seferi

A below-par performance for South Africa's future world boxing champion Kevin Lerena, no matter the margins against 40-year-old Sefer Seferi tomorrow night, would be a damp squib to the masses who think highly of this IBO cruiserweight champion.

His honesty inside the roped square ring has earned Lerena the No 5 rating by WBC; the No 6 spot in the WBA rankings while the IBF put him in the 11th spot.

The Ring Magazine - which is widely regarded as the Bible of Boxing - has Lerena in the No 6 spot just below current WBC Silver champion Ilunga Makabu.

Lerena has only a single loss in 24 fights, including acid tests against the likes of Micki Nielsen, Dymtro Kucher and Roman Golovashchenko.

Lerena avenged his loss to Johnny Muller with a stoppage.