Ilunga 'Junior' Makabu hammers Dmitry Kudryashov

Makabu dropped Kudryashov in round two. Both gunslingers connected with vicious left hooks and the Russian went down while Makabu went to the corner to allow referee Hector Afu from Panama to conduct his count.

They stood in the middle of the ring in round four and exchanged damaging blows. They were both bleeding from their noses but Kudryashov had several cuts on his face.

A vicious three-punch combination jolted Kudryashov's head in round five and Afu stepped in between for the vanquished Russian.

The bout between Briedis from Latvia and Glowacki was the semifinal of the World Boxing Super Series. Briedis, who dethroned Glowacki from Poland as the WBO holder, will meet American Yuniel Dorticos in the final.

Dorticos stopped Andrew Tabiti in the 10th round.