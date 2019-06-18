Ilunga 'Junior' Makabu hammers Dmitry Kudryashov
As predicted Ilunga "Junior" Makabu stopped Dmitry "Russian Hammer" Kudryashov in the fifth round to win the vacant WBC Silver cruiserweight title in Russia on Sunday.
The victory guaranteed Makabu the chance to challenge for the actual WBC cruiserweight title, which was supposed to have been contested by Maris Briedis and Krzystof Glowacki on Saturday in Latvia. The WBC revoked the sanctioning of the fight over a dispute on the selection of officials.
Makabu, who is guided by trainer Damien Durandt, improved to 24 knockouts in 25 wins against two losses. Kudryashov suffered his third stoppage loss against 23 wins with 23 knockouts.
Makabu dropped Kudryashov in round two. Both gunslingers connected with vicious left hooks and the Russian went down while Makabu went to the corner to allow referee Hector Afu from Panama to conduct his count.
They stood in the middle of the ring in round four and exchanged damaging blows. They were both bleeding from their noses but Kudryashov had several cuts on his face.
A vicious three-punch combination jolted Kudryashov's head in round five and Afu stepped in between for the vanquished Russian.
The bout between Briedis from Latvia and Glowacki was the semifinal of the World Boxing Super Series. Briedis, who dethroned Glowacki from Poland as the WBO holder, will meet American Yuniel Dorticos in the final.
Dorticos stopped Andrew Tabiti in the 10th round.