Damien Durandt plays underdog card for his charge

Boxing trainer Damien Durandt will be gunning for No 100 when his charge Marcus Lebogo challenges reigning SA junior welterweight champion Xolani Mcotheli at Mdantsane Indoor Centre on Sunday.

Damien's father Nick Durandt produced 97 SA champions before he died two years ago. Damien started working with his father when he was 14 years old, but only took full control in the corner two years ago.

"We know we are the underdogs but we plan to upset the bookies," he said, referring to Lebogo's challenge against Mcotheli.

"Marcus has got a tough test to beat Mcotheli in East London. I think the fight was going to be easier if we were to face Mcotheli in our province in Gauteng but we have to go and fetch the title from Mcotheli in his backyard. Marcus's style will suit that of Mcotheli - vice versa - and this could be fight of the year."