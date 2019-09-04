'Two Guns' should smoke out Seferi

Kevin "Two Guns" Lerena's No 5 and 6 spots in the WBC and WBA rankings will be up for grabs when he defends the IBO cruiserweight boxing belt against Sefer "The Real Deal" Seferi.

The 27-year-old Lerena, who is also rated No 6 by Ring Magazine, which is regarded as the "Bible of Boxing", has just dropped from No 5 in the IBF to 11th position. Seferi, meanwhile, is yet to get any recognition from world sanctioning bodies. The Swiss fighter though, is rated No 31 by the IBO.

Lerena will welcome the 40-year-old foe at Emperors Palace on September 28.

Their 12-rounder will be Lerena's fifth defence of the title he won in 2016.

Lerena's acquired fighting skills are polished by former heavyweight pro boxer Peter Smith.

Edward Levine - president of the Florida-based, US, IBO - told Sowetan that Boxing SA's 2018 Male Ring Official of the Year winner Allen Matakane from East London has been appointed as one of the judges for that fight.

Matakane is definitely one of the best ring officials in the land. He never attempts to steal the show from boxers as a referee during a fight. He is invisible but suddenly emerges when he has to make a quick decision.

That is how referees should conduct themselves. He maintains a very good angle and distance.

It comes as no shock to see Matakane featuring prominently in high-profile fights around the country. Levine said other two judges will be Olena Pobyvailo from Belgium and Frank-Michael Maas from Germany.

Levine added that Jean Robert Laine from Monaco will be the referee while Andre van Grootenbruel from Belgium will be the fight supervisor.