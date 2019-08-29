Siya Vabaza-Booi helped break ring barriers

Siya Vabaza-Booi has unapologetically cracked it big in the historically male-dominated fistic sport of boxing.

Vabaza-Booi has gone on to win multiple awards, even beating her male compatriots.

What also sets her apart is her longevity – the Duncan Village-born ring official has been in the game since 1989. Along the way, she has had to contend with discriminatory rules and attitudes, including the infamous Boxing Act of 1954 which barred women from being part of the game at any level.

“I broke down those barriers and became the first female ring official,” Vabaza-Booi said.

“It was not a bed of roses. Males did not understand what a woman was doing in the ring. After having officiated in many provincial and SA title fights, Vabaza got her first big break when she was appointed as one of the three judges when Zolile “Bone Crusher” Mbityi welcomed Russian Igor Gerasimov at Mdantsane Stadium in 1995.

“But my highlight was when I officiated a fight featuring Welcome “The Hawk” Ncita against Carlos Rocha at Fort Hare University also in 1995,” she told Sowetan.

“That was Ncita’s second fight after he had lost the IBF junior featherweight title to American Kennedy McKinney in 1994. I grew up with Welcome,” said Vabaza-Booi who was also privileged to be a judge during one of Cassius “Shy Guy“ Baloyi’s fights as the IBO holder.