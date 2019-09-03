Boxer Leighandre Jegels's killer dies after car crash

Some members of the boxing fraternity have welcomed the breaking news that the policeman who shot and killed emerging female boxing star, Leighandre "Baby Lee" Jegels, has also died.

Bulelani Manyakama, was in hospital where he had been admitted after being involved in a car crash which left two other people dead.

Independent Police Investigative Directorate spokesperson Sontaga Seisa confirmed the man's death yesterday.

Seisa told Sowetan's sister publication DispatchLIVE: "The tactical response team member who was in hospital after shooting his boxer girlfriend and his girlfriend's mother, has been certified dead today (yesterday) at an East London hospital.