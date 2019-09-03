World sanctioning bodies welcome SA boxers on international stage
Doors are opening once again for South African professional boxers who have had to fight their way hard to gain recognition from respected world sanctioning bodies which acknowledges men and women of high nobility.
The WBC has placed Simpiwe "Chain Reaction" Konkco at the doorstep of challenging reigning mini-flyweight king Wanheng Menayothin of Thailand.
The IBO holder Konkco is managed by MTK Africa through trainer Colin Nathan.
This successful business-minded trainer enjoys a cordial relationship with the head honchos of both the WBC and IBF.
He also has become every writer's wish for an interview because there is always breaking news about his HotBox Gym which houses many top boxers, including reigning IBF flyweight champion Moruti "Baby Face" Mthalane.
Then comes in Makhosi "Khosi" Ngcoza - a new kid on the block who has just come back from the UK.
He manages the career of former SA and WBF bantamweight female champion Bukiwe "Anaconda" Nonina. The indefatigable Ngcoza announced last week that Nonina was on the route of challenging for the IBF belt.
Negotiations for such a move had begun, but in the interim she will be involved in what could be a preparatory bout towards that journey on September 28 in Fantastic 2 Promotions bill in Johannesburg, he said.
Nonina relinquished the WBF belt last week. Ngcoza, however, paid tribute to WBF president Howard Goldberg for all the opportunities he gave to Nonina to fight for his organisation's boxing belt.
The WBO is represented here by Zolani Tete who holds the junior bantamweight champion.