World sanctioning bodies welcome SA boxers on international stage

Doors are opening once again for South African professional boxers who have had to fight their way hard to gain recognition from respected world sanctioning bodies which acknowledges men and women of high nobility.

The WBC has placed Simpiwe "Chain Reaction" Konkco at the doorstep of challenging reigning mini-flyweight king Wanheng Menayothin of Thailand.

The IBO holder Konkco is managed by MTK Africa through trainer Colin Nathan.

This successful business-minded trainer enjoys a cordial relationship with the head honchos of both the WBC and IBF.

He also has become every writer's wish for an interview because there is always breaking news about his HotBox Gym which houses many top boxers, including reigning IBF flyweight champion Moruti "Baby Face" Mthalane.

Then comes in Makhosi "Khosi" Ngcoza - a new kid on the block who has just come back from the UK.