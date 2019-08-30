Content Bukiwe Nonina vacates WBF belt

One of South Africa's accomplished female boxers, Bukiwe "Anaconda" Nonina, has finally decided to relinquish the WBF bantamweight belt she has held since 2017.

This was confirmed by her manager Makhosi Ngcoza yesterday. The man who has done wonders in profiling the former undefeated SA champion made it clear that fights were scarce for Nonina, who has defended her belt only two times since winning it.

The 2016 and 2017 Female Boxer of the Year was supposed to put her belt on the line at Sterkspruit in the Eastern Cape tomorrow against French foe Mahira Hamzaoui. But that fight is off because the promoter failed to meet Boxing South Africa's requirements on time.