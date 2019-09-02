'Munyai is running scared'

The verbal barbs between Xolisani "Nomeva" Ndongeni and Tshifhiwa "Atomic Spider" Munyai is a perfect recipe for a showdown that will bring down the curtains.

What should happen now is that promoter Fanakhe Tshabalala, whose Fantastic 2 Promotions earnestly intends doing this fight on September 28, should start negotiating with sanctioning bodies for the title.

In fact, Tshabalala earlier confirmed the two signing to meet, but later said Munyai had pulled out because he wanted nothing but a title on the line.

Then the two fighters who have already began jabbing each other verbally will then meet in a square ring when Fanakhe and his brother, Elias, stages their second tournament.

Ndongeni accused Munyai of being scared for pulling out.

"Uyesaba, he is scared. Munyai wanted to fight with me a long time ago and I was not interested. They kept nagging until I agreed but now I hear contrasting stories that he has an injury and at the same time he would fight me only if there is a title at stake. I really don't know exactly what he wants," Ndongeni claimed.