'Munyai is running scared'
The verbal barbs between Xolisani "Nomeva" Ndongeni and Tshifhiwa "Atomic Spider" Munyai is a perfect recipe for a showdown that will bring down the curtains.
What should happen now is that promoter Fanakhe Tshabalala, whose Fantastic 2 Promotions earnestly intends doing this fight on September 28, should start negotiating with sanctioning bodies for the title.
In fact, Tshabalala earlier confirmed the two signing to meet, but later said Munyai had pulled out because he wanted nothing but a title on the line.
Then the two fighters who have already began jabbing each other verbally will then meet in a square ring when Fanakhe and his brother, Elias, stages their second tournament.
Ndongeni accused Munyai of being scared for pulling out.
"Uyesaba, he is scared. Munyai wanted to fight with me a long time ago and I was not interested. They kept nagging until I agreed but now I hear contrasting stories that he has an injury and at the same time he would fight me only if there is a title at stake. I really don't know exactly what he wants," Ndongeni claimed.
When contacted for a response, Munyai said: "What will an eight rounder take me; I want a fight that will take me somewhere; I want a title and I will then teach that guy boxing."
Ndongeni is a grafter who comes fully prepared for war and his attitude has seen him win the SA and IBO International junior lightweight, same titles in the lightweight class where the boxer from Duncan Village also won the IBO and WBF belts.
Now trained by Sean Smith, Ndongeni is still to lose against a South African. His only loss against 25 straight wins was to revered American prospect Devin Haney, who will face Zaur Abdullaev in a WBC lightweight elimination bout on September 13.
On the other hand is the talented boxer in Munyai - a former Commonwealth and WBA Inter-Continental bantamweight and IBO and WBA Pan African junior featherweight holder - who did not reach his full potential even after relocating to England where he lost badly to Scott Quigg for the WBA title.
Having left trainer Warren Hulley after two consecutive destructive knockouts to Azinga Fuzile and Rofhiwa Maemu, Munyai is under trainer Alan Toweel Junior, who has brought him back with two knockout wins against carefully selected opponents.