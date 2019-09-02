'Baby Lee' remembered with love

Messages of condolences from emotionally-drained general boxing public to the family of slain emerging female boxing star, Leighandre "Baby Lee" Jegels, are pouring in thick and fast.

What began as a mistaken hit was quickly confirmed as nothing but the truth that the the 24-year-old bright student of the fight game was allegedly shot and killed by her boyfriend last week.

Jegels was seen as the reincarnation of the late Jacob "Baby Jake" Matlala. She was a professional female boxer from East London in the Eastern Cape.

Daily Dispatch reported the incident happened along Voortrekker Road en route to Mdantsane after a high-speed chase.

The report stated that Jegels' mother was also shot, but survived and was admitted to a hospital in East London.

An anonymous source also alleged that the boyfriend was abusive, and that the former SA bantamweight prospect whose hand speed and relentless attack was similar to that of the late Matlala, already had a restraining order against him.

It is probably due to the Matlala's attributes that her close friend and manager, Andile Sdinile, gave her the nickname "Baby Lee". Sdinile once took her with Xolisani Ndongeni to the US where they rubbed shoulders with many top American fighters at the state-of-the-art Mayweather gym owned by the flamboyant retired world champion, Floyd Mayweather Junior.

Social media messages of condolences from Boxing SA, trainers, managers, promoters, former and current boxers condemned the killing of Jegels.