Highlands secure first three points

While Highlands Park registered their first win of the season, their opponents Ama-

Zulu's woes continued as the tail-enders on the Absa Premiership standings remain winless after four games in the 2019/2020 campaign.

The 2-1 victory, which could be described as a confidence-booster for the Lions of the North ahead of their MTN8 semifinal against Polokwane City this weekend, was achieved at the Tembisa venue last night.

Owen da Gama's Highlands secured the passage to the Wafa Wafa semifinals following a 1-0 win over Orlando Pirates in Soweto a fortnight ago, thanks to Wayde Jooste 82nd minute goal.

Last night, Highlands came from a goal down to level matters with only a minute before half time. Mbongeni Gumede put the Durbanites ahead, while Tendai Ndoro responded for the hosts with a penalty spot kick.

Ndoro's experience should come in handy for Highlands as they hope to do much better in the top-flight this term.

Peter Shalulile put Highlands 2-1 up in the 63rd minute. The speedy Namibian international nodded home a beauty much to the delight of the home fans.