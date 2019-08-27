Rama G back to bolster Highlands

The return of Rodney Ramagalela and winger Lindokuhle Mbatha should help spearhead Highlands Park to their first win of the Absa Premiership 2019/20 season against AmaZulu at Makhulong Stadium tonight (7.30pm).

Ramagalela returns to the side after a compassionate leave, following the death of his seven-year-old daughter, coach Owen da Gama said.

Ramagalela scored his first goal for his new club when they lost their home match to current log leaders Kaizer Chiefs early this month.

The significance of the clash between 11th-placed Lions of the North and the tail-enders is that both sides are still chasing their first win in the new season.