Welcome Ncita focuses on developing new stars

Welcome "Hawk" Ncita is focusing his energy on the amateur boxing ranks, because he wants to contribute in taking boxing to where it belongs as the second most-supported sporting code in the country.

In order to achieve that goal, Ncita, who was the first world boxing champion from Mdantsane, says the amateur ranks have got to be very strong.

Ncita, who won the IBF junior featherweight title in 1990, mentioned Thulani Malinga, Lehlohonolo Ledwaba and Mzonke Fana as his allies.

He said they discuss boxing development with the view - shared by the SA Boxing Federation - that trainers or coaches who start honing the skills of fighters from the amateurs must continue with them even in the professional ranks.