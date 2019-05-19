Mbenge is voted BSA's top dog
Thulani "Evolution" Mbenge deservedly walked away with Boxing SA's 2018 Boxer of the Year award at Sandton Convention Centre on Friday night. Mbenge is from Mdantsane, Eastern Cape, home to respected former old time greats including Vuyani Bungu, Welcome Ncita, Masibulele Makepula and Zolani Tete.
The former top amateur's professional boxing career is guided in Joburg by trainer Sean Smith. The IBO welterweight champion remains undefeated after 15 fights since his first professional bout in 2015.
In the female section Mellissa "Honey Bee" Miller from Eldorado Park was voted Female Boxer of the Year. The current SA bantamweight champion is trained by Lucky Ramagole in Soweto.
Mbenge's stablemate Ayabonga "Jay Jay" Sonjica from Duncan Village and Smangele "Smash" Hadebe from Tembisa won the Male and Female Prospect of the Year awards. Hadebe is trained by Lionel Hunter.
Successful trainer Colin "Nomakanjani" Nathan retained the Trainer of the Year award.
His monumental achievements outside SA with Hekkie Budler and Moruti Mthalane were just too much for his competitors.
Other winners:
Male Fight of the Year: SA welterweight title fight between Mziwoxolo Ndwayana and Sean Ness.
Female Fight of the Year: IBO Inter-Continental bantamweight fight between Asandiswa Nxokwana versus Sharodene Fortuin.
Manager of the Year: Colleen MacAusland
Promoter of the Year: Thembalethu Ntutu of Rumble Africa Promotions
Most Promising Promoter of the Year: Xolani Mampunye of Last Born Promotion
Male Ring Official of the Year: Alan Matakane
Female Ring Official of the Year: Siya Vabaza-Booi
Most Promising Ring Official of the Year: Simphiwe Gceba
Knockout of the Year: WBO bantamweight title fight between champion Zolani Tete who knocked out Sibosnio Gonya in 11 seconds in Belfast
Special Achievement award: Zolani Tete, Moruti Mthalane, Hekkie Budler and Ayanda Matiti
Lifetime Achievement award: GladysTsenene and Themba Zulu (both posthumously), Les Andreasen, Jeff Ellis and Mzoli Madyaka.