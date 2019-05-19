Mbenge is voted BSA's top dog

Thulani "Evolution" Mbenge deservedly walked away with Boxing SA's 2018 Boxer of the Year award at Sandton Convention Centre on Friday night. Mbenge is from Mdantsane, Eastern Cape, home to respected former old time greats including Vuyani Bungu, Welcome Ncita, Masibulele Makepula and Zolani Tete.

The former top amateur's professional boxing career is guided in Joburg by trainer Sean Smith. The IBO welterweight champion remains undefeated after 15 fights since his first professional bout in 2015.

In the female section Mellissa "Honey Bee" Miller from Eldorado Park was voted Female Boxer of the Year. The current SA bantamweight champion is trained by Lucky Ramagole in Soweto.

Mbenge's stablemate Ayabonga "Jay Jay" Sonjica from Duncan Village and Smangele "Smash" Hadebe from Tembisa won the Male and Female Prospect of the Year awards. Hadebe is trained by Lionel Hunter.

Successful trainer Colin "Nomakanjani" Nathan retained the Trainer of the Year award.

His monumental achievements outside SA with Hekkie Budler and Moruti Mthalane were just too much for his competitors.