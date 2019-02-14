Sanity prevails as boxing returns home to ekasi

Sanity has prevailed - professional boxing goes back to the townships - and the first tournament will take place at KwaThema, Springs, on March 10.

That is home to the legendary Simon "Tsipa" Skosana (SA bantamweight champion) and Silence "Real Deal" Mabuza (IBO bantamweight titlist). That is where Ditau "Diarora" Molefyane from Tembisa won the vacant SA featherweight against Welile Vumsindo in 1989.

The last professional tournament took place in Springs in 2009. It was the IBF bantamweight eliminator between Mabuza and Yonnhy Perez - a bout the Colombian won by a knockout in the 12th round - and it was staged by promoter Branco Milenkovic.

Credit should go to SuperSport for partnering with promoter Sandile Xaka of Supreme Boxing Promotions. Their upcoming joint tournament will be headlined by a South African championship bout.