Don't leave Chiefs - Nengomasha's Warning to Billiat

Zimbabwe and Kaizer Chiefs legend Tinashe Nengomasha has warned his countryman Khama Billiat against leaving Amakhosi for north African clubs, saying the midfielder should avoid a "Neymar-like standoff" with the club.

In the wake of Billiat's fine individual display for The Warriors at the Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt, his agent Mike Ngobeni publicly confirmed that Moroccan giants Raja Casablanca and a host of other north African giants want his client.

However, Nengomasha has urged Billiat to remain at Chiefs, predicting he might regret the move to the Arab region the same way it happens with Brazilian superstar Neymar, who now laments leaving Spanish powerhouse Barcelona for affluent French side Paris Saint-Germain.

"Billiat must remain at Chiefs. We do not want to see another Neymar situation with him. He's at the peak of his career. I think the only move that he must consider is going to Europe,'' Nengomasha told Sowetan yesterday.

"Neymar now wants to return to Barca because he wanted money at PSG. Billiat must see that as a lesson. He seems happy in SA, he knows the league and his family is closer to him. I feel if he can move to north Africa, two years later he will regret.''