Vetyeka to receive honour for excellence

Former two-weight world champion Simphiwe "V12" Vetyeka is tipped to be honoured for his achievements which contributed to the success of SA professional boxing.

The ceremony will be organised by Xaba Promotions' Ayanda Matiti in East London on December 9.

Matiti was coy when asked to confirm or deny that Vetyeka, who was injured few days after winning the WBO Africa lightweight title with a stunning fashion, would be honoured.

"All I am prepared to share with you is that we and our partners Kat-Leisure Group will be giving out awards at Osner Hotel two days after our boxing tournament," said Matiti yesterday.

"We have taken a view to honour some South African boxing legends while they are still alive, and we have chosen the period between 1990 and 2000. We will also give special awards."

Among the rich list of retired dogs of war, Matiti mentioned Brian Mitchell, Thulani Malinga, Dingaan Thobela, Welcome Ncita and Vuyani Bungu.

Without making any comparison to those names, Vetyeka is the first local boxer under the new Boxing SA Act of 2001 to win the Super title, ending the colourful and glorious career of Indonesian boxing icon Chris John. Vetyeka rates high in the list of top achievers of his era.