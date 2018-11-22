Vetyeka to receive honour for excellence
Former two-weight world champion Simphiwe "V12" Vetyeka is tipped to be honoured for his achievements which contributed to the success of SA professional boxing.
The ceremony will be organised by Xaba Promotions' Ayanda Matiti in East London on December 9.
Matiti was coy when asked to confirm or deny that Vetyeka, who was injured few days after winning the WBO Africa lightweight title with a stunning fashion, would be honoured.
"All I am prepared to share with you is that we and our partners Kat-Leisure Group will be giving out awards at Osner Hotel two days after our boxing tournament," said Matiti yesterday.
"We have taken a view to honour some South African boxing legends while they are still alive, and we have chosen the period between 1990 and 2000. We will also give special awards."
Among the rich list of retired dogs of war, Matiti mentioned Brian Mitchell, Thulani Malinga, Dingaan Thobela, Welcome Ncita and Vuyani Bungu.
Without making any comparison to those names, Vetyeka is the first local boxer under the new Boxing SA Act of 2001 to win the Super title, ending the colourful and glorious career of Indonesian boxing icon Chris John. Vetyeka rates high in the list of top achievers of his era.
The 37-year-old soft-spoken boxer has officially retired after realising that his legs could heal but will no longer be able to take the strain that comes with preparing for a fight.
Fight fans will witnessed a five-international championship tournament at Orient Theatre on December 7.
The bill boasts a national title fight which could see the record of Vic Toweel, who won the bantamweight title in his only fourth professional fight on March 26 1949, being equalled.
Ntlantla Tyirha, who has three fights, will challenge reigning junior flyweight veteran champion Bongani Silila.
Supposed washed-up former IBO and IBF champion Nkosinathi Joyi will oppose young and fresh Mpho Seforo for a vacant WBO Africa junior flyweight vacant title. Five titles will be fought for.
Action is scheduled for 7pm.