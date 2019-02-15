Wheelchair-bound former ace boxing trainer-manager Mzimasi Mnguni is back St Dominic’s Hospital in East London‚ where he was admitted two weeks ago.

The 70-year-old Mnguni is apparently seriously ill‚ though still able to speak.

St Dominic’s Hospital is where Mnguni was admitted in 2012 after escaping death when his Land Rover collided head-on with a bakkie‚ leaving two of the three occupants of the vehicle dead.

The accident happened on Black Road between Mdantsane and East London. Mnguni was admitted at St Dominic’s and he spent two weeks there.

He suffered cuts from broken windscreen and was complaining of severe chest pains. A few months later Mnguni suffered stroke and was paralysed from the waist down.

“I am not well‚” Mnguni said in a hoarse voice‚ which seemed to come deep down his belly‚ speaking to SowetanLIVE on Thursday.

“There were complications after my heart attack and stroke.”