Thulani 'Sugar Boy' Malinga will not go down without a fight

Thulani "Sugar Boy" Malinga had the world at his feet after he beat Nigel Benn to win the WBC super-middleweight champion in March 1996 and financial institutions were beating a path to his door.

The fighter from Ladysmith‚ KwaZulu-Natal‚ introduced himself to the 55,000 boxing fans inside Lainside Telewest Arena in Newcastle‚ England‚ and to the world after he stunned a man few had given him a chance of upsetting.

Malinga made good money in those heady days and his flush bank account allowed him to buy a massive mansion in Benoni.

The world was his oyster and his win opened doors to the business world‚ he appeared in television and print advertisements‚ and his trademark smile became a constant feature in the public domain as the lights and cameras followed his every move.

His exploits even earned him an audience with former president Nelson Mandela and he had breakfast with the beloved statesman‚ who died in December 2013 at the age of 95.