Vabaza joins celestial greats

A rare diamond to find but easy to polish for all to appreciate its natural glitter.

That is how best to describe late pugilist Gabula Vabaza.

He was fondly named "Slashing Tiger" by genuine boxing people who appreciated and admired his manner in which he stealthily tore into his unsuspecting opponents during boxing matches.

The colourful ex-SA flyweight and WBU junior bantamweight title holder, who retired undefeated in 24 fights, is no more. His death was confirmed on Tuesday afternoon.

His aunt, multiple award-winning boxing referee and judge Siya Vabaza-Booi, said he had a heart attack while watching television at home.

Gabula, one of the few boxers who was able to use the awkwardness of being a left-hander to the best of his ability, fought his first professional fight in 1996.

The boxer from Duncan Village, Eastern Cape, who spent some time with trainer Koko Qebeyi before teaming up with Welcome Ncita, quickly showed his potential by winning an SA title in his 11th fight in 1999.

After three defences, the revered Vabaza met vastly experienced Zolile "Bonecrusher" Mbityi at Orient Theatre in 2001.