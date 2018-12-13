Condolences for departed Vabaza

Zolile "Bonecrusher" Mbityi, the only boxer to share spoils with enormously talented Gabula "Tiger" Vabaza in their epic 12-rounder for Vabaza's SA flyweight title at Orient Theatre in 2001, was emotional yesterday when he reminisced about the good old days he enjoyed with his departed opponent.

Vabaza, 40, from Duncan Village passed away on Tuesday. His aunt, top boxing referee and judge Siya Vabaza-Booit, said her nephew died of a heart attack.

The colourful, undefeated former SA flyweight and World Boxing Union junior bantamweight left-hander retired prematurely in 2006 due to medical reasons just before he challenged the IBF junior featherweight champion - Canadian Steve Molitor - at the Nasrec Arena.

Vabaza, whose blossoming career was guided by top promoter Branco Milenkovic, chalked-up 23 wins and a draw, which was with Mbityi.