Netball Proteas looking to bounce back against Australia in the Quad Series

The Spar Proteas will be looking for their first win of the 2022 Netball Quad Series when they take on Australia at the Copper Box Arena in London on Sunday afternoon (4pm).

The South Africans started the competition with a heavy 71-47 defeat to hosts England on Saturday where they were dominated by the experienced Vitality Roses in all the quarters.

Against England, coach Dorette Badenhorst started the match with Ine-Mari Venter, Lefebre Rademan, captain Bongiwe Msomi, Izette Griesel, Khanyisa Chawane, Monique Reyneke and Phumza Maweni but they did not have a good start.

As they were lagging, Badenhorst made a number of positional changes by introducing Zanele Vimbela in goal defence and Monique Reyneke moving to wing defence.