Badenhorst lauds Proteas' triumphant UK tour

The Spar Proteas coach Dorette Badenhorst has declared their tour of Europe a success after they won all their matches.

After their tour of Jamaica got cancelled at the last minute due to the Covid-19 cases in the Caribbean, Netball SA arranged matches for the Proteas against Ireland, Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales.

The Proteas won their five matches on tour in style and Badenhorst praised her players for their consistency and dedication.

She said they used the tour as part of their preparations for the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England, next year.

Badenhorst singled out their 60-38 win against Wales as their standout match on tour.

“Thank you to Wales for the physical and hard game they gave us. It was great to be on the court to play against a tough and competitive opponent. The game allowed us to try different combinations and test ourselves.

"The defence did well and handled the pressure. I was happy with the attack. We worked hard to keep up with the possession, losses and conversion rates. We set ourselves goals for the tour and many players came on court to make a difference. I am excited about the future,” said Badenhorst.

“They play together in the UK national league and you could see how they combined against us. The more we play together, the better we will become. The main aim of the tour was to see which players can cope under different and difficult circumstances out of their comfort zone.

“It was hard for them mentally with all the Covid-19 testing, and it played a role. We worked on the team culture and communication. The players coped with different personalities in the team. It was a great bonding session for the girls and they now know each other well and have respect for each other,” she said.

Results on tour

Proteas 96, Ireland 8; Proteas 101, Northern Ireland 7; Proteas 125, Ireland 43; Proteas 60, Scotland 37; Proteas 60, Wales 38.