Netball Proteas star Phumza Maweni: Our players must move overseas early

Proteas Netball goalkeeper and defender Phumza Maweni wants to see more young players moving overseas to test themselves against some of the best players in the world at an early stage.

The 37-year-old Maweni, who recently joined English side Team Bath for the 2022 Vitality Super league season, spent the past three years with Sunshine Coast Lightning in Australia's Suncorp Super Netball League.

Speaking during the Spar Women’s Netball National Championships that started in Cape Town this week, Maweni said playing league netball at the highest level has improved her game dramatically over the years.

Maweni, Karla Pretorius, Lenize Potgieter, Shadine van der Merwe, Ine-Marie Venter, Lefebre Rademan, Sigrid Burger and Zanele Vimbela are Proteas players plying their trade overseas.

“When most of the players get opportunities to play in top leagues overseas (England, New Zealand and Australia) it helps those players and also strengthens the national team,” she said.

“It is important for players, especially from a young age, to get more time on court against some of the best in the world because that also brings confidence.

“Those players they are playing with or against in the league are the same players they will be playing against for the national team.

“When they come up against them in national colours it won’t be too challenging because they would have played with or against them in the league during the season and have a better understanding of how to deal with them.