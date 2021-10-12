Jaguars continue unbeaten run in netball league

SA netball powerhouse the Jaguars continued from where they left off in the first bio-bubble in the Telkom Netball League in Rustenburg, North West.

The Gauteng side maintained their unbeaten run in the second leg with an impressive 45-38 victory against the Free State Crinums in the match of the day at the weekend.

Coach Jennie van Dyk’s team is marching to their fifth successive league title, and few can bet against them taking home the championships.

“We will take the win. We have three games before the semifinals. It is important to get as much information out of the games that we play before the knockout stages,” said Van Dyk.

She said they used the two-week resting period to study their opponents and prepare for the second phase of the competition.

“We worked hard on the defensive structure. It was all about the defence. We want to give a few more players game time to lift the spirit in the team. We are enjoying ourselves and taking it one step at a time,” she said.

The Southern Stings edged the Fireballs by a one-goal difference in an entertaining 45-44 encounter.

Meanwhile, the national team Proteas are on tour to Ireland Republic for a tournament to be played in the capital Dublin. Apart from hosts Ireland, other teams in action will be United Kingdom duo of Northern Ireland and Scotland.

Netball SA (NSA) president Cecilia Molokwane told Sowetan that the current Telkom Netball League allows other players to give their best against their peers without the added pressure of playing against the Proteas players.

“The competition will help to increase the pool of players for the national team. The scouts are watching them, and they have the opportunity to audition for their places in the national team,” said Molokwane.