Proteas start title defence on high note with a few new caps

Africa Netball Cup Champions, the Spar Proteas, kickstarted their defence campaign with 78-27 win against neighbours Zimbabwe in match three of the first day of the tournament. SA came into this tournament fresh of the two teams as they had just arrived from the Ireland and Northern Ireland tour.

It was Zimbabwe though who were very quick off the mark as they took the game to SA as soon as the whistle went. Coach Dorette Badenhorst started the game with her strongest starting seven and her intentions were clear and solid from the onset.

Zimbabwe did not let this intimidate them as they led the match for the better part of the first quarter, however SA’s experience came to the fore and they took the lead and control of the game and ended the quarter leading 16-11.

The second quarter was no different as both teams kept going hard at each other, however SA was not letting go of their lead. Badenhorst made a few changes in the second quarter with Khanyisa Chawane going off and replaced by Jamie van Wyk who earned her maiden cap for SA. SPAR Proteas extended their lead by fourteen points and took second quarter 35 -21.

Jessica du Plessis became second player on the day to earn her first cap for the Proteas in the third quarter when she replaced Lefebre Rademan in goal attack. Refilwe Nketsa and Elmere van der Berg completed the list of players who earned their first caps for SA.