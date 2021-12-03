Sport

Proteas defender Maweni joins English side Bath

Netball star gets third stint in the UK

03 December 2021 - 08:11
Mahlatse Mphahlele Sports reporter
Netball Proteas goalkeeper and defender Phumza Maweni has joined English side Bath for the 2022 Vitality Superleague.
Image: Reg Caldecott

SA netball star Phumza Maweni has joined English side Team Bath for the 2022 Vitality Superleague.

Maweni, who has carved a reputation as a formidable defender and goalkeeper, spent the last three years with Sunshine Coast Lightning in Australia's Suncorp Super Netball League.

Maweni will link up with established players like Layla Guscoth, Imogen Allison and Serena Guthrie as Bath will be going all out to go one better than last season's Grand Final loss.

“I’m really excited to be joining Team Bath,” she said.

“I want to deliver what I can for the club and use the strengths I have to make a difference for the team. As a defender I’m vertical and vocal, you need to talk and guide people in the goalkeeper position.

“I am easy to work with and I am very willing to learn from other players, always open to new approaches. I’m looking forward to working with everyone in the Bath family and am keen to learn what I can from them.

“To play alongside someone like Layla will be a real highlight because she is one of those athletes who has everything. Serena is a great of netball and it will be amazing to play with her and Imogen is incredibly athletic at wing-defence.

“Team Bath’s shooting circle is very strong too and I can’t wait to see what we can do. It’s going to be a massive, massive season.”

Maweni is no stranger to the Superleague having had previous spells with Loughborough Lightning and Severn Stars.

“I played for Lightning in 2015 and Stars in 2018 before moving to Australia. I remember Team Bath as one of the teams who were always hard to play against, strong in both attack and defence.

“I had the best time in Australia, it was massive for me to play there for three years and I learnt so much during my time at Sunshine Coast Lightning. I was really grateful for the opportunity and I think I had three great seasons.

“I enjoyed my time off the court as well, exploring and experiencing a different culture.”

Team Bath coach Anna Stembridge is excited to have Maweni in her team.

“We are absolutely delighted that Phumza will be joining us for the new Superleague season. Her style of defending will really compliment the players we have but, equally importantly, she is the type of character and personality we look for."

Netball SA president excited about series invitation in UK

Netball SA (NSA) is forging ahead with its plans to prepare the Proteas for the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England, next year.
Sport
1 week ago

Proteas start title defence on high note with a few new caps

Africa Netball Cup Champions, the Spar Proteas, kickstarted their defence campaign with 78-27 win against neighbours Zimbabwe in match three of the ...
Sport
3 weeks ago

Jaguars net their fifth title

The Jaguars made history by securing their fifth Telkom Netball league title in Rustenburg after beating the Southern Stings 53-41 in the cup final ...
Sport
1 month ago

On-form Stings dim Kingdom Stars

The Southern Stings registered their seventh win in the Telkom Netball League by beating Kingdom Stars with a 48-40.
Sport
