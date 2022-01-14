Proteas still number five in netball rankings

The SPAR Proteas retained their fifth place ranking in the latest world netball rankings released in London, while Uganda moved to sixth place.

There has been no change in the top five netball countries, with Australia ranked number one, the world champions New Zealand, ranked number two and the Commonwealth Games champions, England ranked third. They are followed by Jamaica and SA.

Uganda, a growing force in world netball, have risen to number six, replacing SA’s long-time nemesis, Malawi, who have dropped down to seventh place.

Uganda benefitted from their strong showing at the Africa Netball Cup in Windhoek, which was won by the Proteas.

Uganda went into the tournament on a high, having won the Debmarine Pent Series, which involved hosts Namibia, Zimbabwe, Zambia, Malawi and Kenya.

Zambia dropped two places to 17th and Namibia moved up three places to 22nd.

The Proteas are currently in the United Kingdom for the 2022 Quad Series in London from tomorrow to January 19. The other teams taking part are England, Australia and New Zealand.

The first match of the tournament will be the battle of the flowers as hosts England’s Vitality Roses take on the Proteas tomorrow (4pm).

“It is always great to play against some of the best teams in the world, this gives you a sense of where you are as a team. I am delighted that we will get a chance to compete at this level, especially after playing Africa Netball Championships and spending time in Ireland and Northern Ireland, respectively. We just need to do a bit of adjusting now and step up,” said Dorette Badenhorst, SA head coach.

Proteas captain and current most capped player of the team, Bongiwe Msomi has confirmed that the players are eager and ready to take to court.

“It is always an honour for anyone of us to take to court and represent our country. The mood in the camp is very jovial and everyone is incredibly positive.

"We have a few young players in the team and we as the senior players need to make sure that we guide them and hold their hands in this series.”

Pay channel SuperSport confirmed that all the matches will be broadcast on SuperSport Variety 4 DStv (channel 209).