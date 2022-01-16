Djokovic 'extremely disappointed' with cancellation of visa

Tennis world number one Novak Djokovic said in a statement on Sunday that he was "extremely disappointed" with the decision to cancel his visa to enter Australia.

But the Australian Open title holder said he would respect it and cooperate with the authorities in relation to his departure from the country.

The Serbian champion said he hoped the focus would now return to tennis and the Australian Open Grand Slam, which starts in Melbourne on Monday.

Djokovic's court defeat to shake up Australian Open draw

A court decision to uphold the cancellation of Djokovic's visa on Sunday has shaken up the Australian Open draw on the eve of the tournament, handing a boost to his rivals and adding intrigue to the race for the Grand Slam titles record.