Cape Winelands crowned SA netball champions with win over NMB

Cape Winelands were crowned Spar National Netball Champions after they beat a determined Nelson Mandela Bay (NMB) 66-54 during their exciting final at Hoërskool DF Malan in Cape Town on Saturday.

Cape Winelands, who won all their seven matches in the tournament, narrowly won the first quarter 17-16 and went into the halftime break enjoying a 10-point lead.

NMB returned stronger after the break to force a five-point deficit at the end of the third quarter but Cape Winelands had enough in the tank to hold on and ultimately prevail.

Cape Winelands booked a place in the final after a hard-fought 60-56 win over Johannesburg while NMB beat fancied Cape Town 47-35 in Friday's semifinals.

Reflecting on their win, Cape Winelands captain Nicholé Taljaard, who was named the best goal shooter of the tournament, said it was a team performance.

“All the players are extremely excited about this win, we have been in this position a few times this year already and it is nice to finally come up as winners this time,” Taljaard said.

“Everyone is tired and we just need a rest after a long week of intense competition, but we are also so excited that we managed to end the tournament on a high note and having played good netball and against strong opposition.