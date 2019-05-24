Comrades winner Bong’musa Mthembu ‘a human being with two feet’‚ says Siya Mqambeli

Team Entsika athlete Siya Mqambeli isn’t one of the more famous runners from the stable.

However‚ he is confident that the work he’s put in at the Buffs Marathon and the Legends Marathon in the past year will pay off for him in next month’s Comrades Marathon.

In both races he finished third and while they’re not as challenging as the up-run he’ll have to confront on June 9‚ the fact he did well in both races makes him feel he’s ready to rumble in two weeks’ time.

In the Buffs Marathon‚ he ran a time of 2.26.28 while he ran 4.12.12 in the Legends Marathon.

Mqambeli was in Dullstroom with his teammates where they were in week six of their eight-week preparation camp for the up-run‚ which will be run from Durban to Pietermaritzburg.

The 36-year-old from Mount Frere promised fireworks and a surprise for the Comrades Marathon.