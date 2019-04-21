SA wins big at Two Oceans

There was double joy for SA in yesterday's Two Oceans Marathon in Cape Town, with three-time Comrades Marathon champion Bongumusa Mthembu winning the ultra leg of the men's race and Gerda Steyn claiming honours in the women's section.

Mthembu crossed the finishing line in an impressive time of 3:08:40. He was closely followed by countryman David Gatebe.

Justin Cheshire of Kenya, Sintayehu Yinesu of Ethiopia and Mabuthile Lepopo of Lesotho completed the top five.

In the women's section, Steyn was the first to the finishing line in a time of 03:31:29, followed by Mamorallo Tjoka of Lesotho.

Irvette van Zyl of SA, Dominika Stelmach of Poland and Jenna Challenor of SA completed the top five.

In the 21.1km half-marathon, Elroy Galant of SA finished first in the men's race in a time of 01:03:20 while Helaila Johannes of Namibia won the women's race in 01:10:30.

Men's Marathon Results:

1. Bongumusa Mthembu (RSA) 03:08:40, 2. David Gatebe (RSA) 03:10:30, 3. Justin Cheshire (KEN) 03:11:23, 4. Sintayehu Yinesu (ETH) 03:12:34, 5. Mabuthile Lepopo (LES) 03:16:04

Women's Marathon Results: 1. Gerda Steyn (RSA) 03:31:29, 2. Mamorallo Tjoka (LES) 03:38:23, 3. Irvette van Zyl (RSA) 03:41:32, 4. Dominika Stelmach (POL) 03:50:12, 5. Jenna Challenor (RSA) 03:51:56.

- Mahlatse Mphahlele