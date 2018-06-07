Comrades never ceases to amaze

The 2018 Comrades Marathon is upon us and everyone is excited. Personally, I have nothing but respect for all participants.

The distance between Pietermaritzburg and Durban is daunting enough even when one is driving. These hardy souls actually run it. Like all sports fanatics, I'll be watching with keen interest.

I'll probably never run it but the inspiration I get from the runners is something I can't ignore.

There is one thing that is common among the winners at this wonderful race, they are so humble.

Most participants hold full-time jobs and have to juggle gruelling training and work, while others have added parenting responsibilities.

The smiles and camaraderie mask all that hard work. Right now we can do with positive news.