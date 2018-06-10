All the winners at Comrades Marathon 2018

South Africa completed a clean sweep at the Comrades Marathon today as Bongmusa Mthembu and Ann Ashworth ensured that the coveted titles remained on these shores.

It was a SA 1-2 across the two categories with Joseph Mphuthi and Gerda Steyn, clinching the runners-up spots.

In achieving his feat, Mthembu completed a hat-trick of victories (after he won in 2014 and 2017) and in the process, became only the second man since Bruce Fordyce won the popular ultra-marathon back to back in 1988.