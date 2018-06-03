Locals upbeat over down run

The love affair South African runners have with the Comrades Marathon "down-run" is well-documented.

Since policeman Andrew Kelehe arrested the foreign legion's dominance on the Pietermaritzburg to Durban route in 2001, local men have claimed six of the nine editions of the 90km down-run.

The likes of David Gatebe, the defending down run champion, and last year's up-run winner Bong'musa Mthembu have spearheaded Mzansi's juggernaut over the past few years.

The two men fancy their chances in next Sunday's race that ends at Moses Mabhida Stadium.

"I have been working extremely hard doing the long runs and speed work, there hasn't been any short cuts in my training. I am in good shape to try and defend my title," Gatebe told Sunday World.

The 36-year-old opted to train at his base in Rustenburg, away from the rest of his Entsika Athletics Club mates who are preparing in Dullstroom, Mpumalanga.