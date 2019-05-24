Former Springbok wing and leading South African Test try-scorer Bryan Habana believes that if Siya Kolisi lifts the World Cup later this year‚ the moment would be bigger than Nelson Mandela’s appearance at the 1995 final at Ellis Park.

Habana made the remarks in an interview that appeared in the United Kingdom’s Guardian newspaper and its online platforms on Friday.

In 1995 then-president Mandela famously donned Springbok captain Francois Pienaar’s No 6 jersey when he attended the final played between the Boks and All Blacks at Ellis Park.

Only a year into SA’s fledgling democracy‚ the images of Mandela handing the Webb Ellis Cup to Pienaar and then raising his arms aloft with a beaming Madiba smile‚ is considered one of the most iconic in sports history.

Habana‚ speaking from New York‚ told the Guardian that he believes that Kolisi leading the Boks to victory in Japan would surpass that moment.