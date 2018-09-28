Acclimatise to heat before Soweto Marathon race and keep cool on the day

Though I touched on it last week, the issue of the heat during the Soweto Marathon cannot be emphasised enough.

The 2015 edition of the marathon was one of the toughest I ran, all due to the heat, and cramps were the order of the day. From the fastest runner to the slowest, most people suffered some sort of heat exhaustion on the day.

A running friend of mine, Sphiwe Magubane, almost bit another friend who was trying to help him while he lay on the road suffering from cramps.

Remember, this is the edition I did not see the finish line.