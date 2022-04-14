Red-carpet beauty looks to recreate

It seems blondes were definitely having more fun this awards as the red carpets were flooded with celebrities sporting blonde hair, such as Doja Cat with a flicked Y2K-inspired bob and DJ Millie, who wore blonde locs. Though blonde was the hair colour of the moment, shorter-than-short pixie cuts in frosted hues stole the show. From platinum blonde to almost icy grey, celebs like Saweetie and Tiffany Haddish at the Grammys and Jasmin Savoy Brown at the Critics Choice Awards all got the memo as they flaunted their icy pixie cuts styled in retro finger waves.

HAVE SOME BLONDE FUN:

Going blonde will inevitably require some form of bleach or colour stripping so have the colouring process done by a professional, if committing to colouring your natural hair. Avoid doing it yourself at home to prevent any hair damage and breakage. Go for a mix of platinum and honey blonde if you have a yellow undertone to your skin as it will help to bring warmth to platinum locks and make skin look luminous. Invest in a blonde-specific shampoo and conditioner to use at least once a week to boost moisture levels and use a purple shampoo to help neutralise any brassy, yellow tones as well as tone and brighten colour. If possible, try to avoid excessive heat styling or use a low heat setting on styling tools (max 185 ºC ) to prevent heat damage and breakage. Always use a heat protectant spray on wigs and natural hair, every time you blow-dry or style as coloured hair (particularly hair that has been lightened) carries extra risk.

DEEP RED GOTH LIPS

From Jasmin Savoy Brown, Laverne Cox to Dua Lipa, a generous helping of deep, oxblood red lipstick colour was on everyone’s lips – and we are all for it. Seen across the Grammy, Oscar and Critics Choice Awards red carpets, a saturated stamp of lipstick helped to punctuate the face and gave a vampy feeling to the look. Whether paired with a subtle flick of black eyeliner or a wash of shimmer on the lids, it’s clear that dark, gothic lips are the ultimate all-year staple.

HOW TO: GOTHIC LIPS