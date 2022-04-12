Liberated Locks: Be free to wear whatever hair you want

We have had society tell us just about every way our hair should be. When we were told that straight, sleek hair was the definition of beauty, hair relaxing dominated. Unfortunately, without the proper education on caring for relaxed hair, the damage done by improper relaxing resulted in an unhealthy relationship with our hair.

This signalled the return to natural, where embracing and respecting your curl pattern became top priority. But, along with a renewed pride in our natural curls and coils, it became frowned upon to want to be anything but natural.

So, the freedom to choose your natural hair also took away your freedom to choose to relax your hair again, this time armed with the knowledge on how to care for relaxed hair, or wear a wig. Now, whether you’re team natural or team wig, use heat when styling or prefer texturising treatments, you can feel free to wear your hair however you want. There’s no shame, no matter what team you’re on.

3 tips if you’re using heat:

While heat is useful in styling, creating texture or defining your curls, excessive heat can also be very damaging, especially on curls and coils. When it comes to blow-drying or flat ironing, even if it’s just occasional, it’s important to practise extreme caution. Heat styling too often or at too high a temperature can turn healthy curls and coils into dry and unmanageable hair with split ends. When you straighten or blow-dry curly hair, the bonds that make it curly, relax. Extreme heat can break these the same way that chemical relaxers do, and once those bonds are broken, they cannot be reformed, leaving curls dry and limp.







Always heat protect: Apply a good-quality thermal or heat-protecting spray to your hair or wig every time before using a heat-styling tool. Reduce heat: Go for a styling tool that allows you to control the temperature, rather than one that only has a single heat setting. The recommended optimal heat setting is 185°C. Don’t heat style daily: Limit the frequency at which you heat style your hair and, if possible, don’t do it more than a handful of occasions per year. Give your hair regular breaks to prevent damage, and focus on a nourishing hair-care routine. Regular trims can also help to remove visible damage and split ends.

4 tips if you are relaxing: