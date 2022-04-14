Nwabisa Meth ready to uplift gospel lovers through Joyous concerts
Fashion designer singer still has butterflies
Just nine years ago, Nwabisa Meth joined award-winning Gospel group Joyous Celebration as a backing vocalist.
Now, she prides herself as one of the lead singers and designer of some of the colourful costumes worn by the group...
