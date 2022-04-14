New collection gives shine to good hair days

Whoever said “you can have too much of a good thing” clearly wasn’t talking about ghd. We have never met a ghd limited edition collection we didn’t love and the new limited edition ghd iD collection is no different.

Just when you thought ghd styling tools couldn’t get any cooler, all our favourite iconic ghd tools, namely the ghd platinum+™ styler, ghd helios™ professional hair dryer, the ghd gold™ styler, and the ghd original styler now come wrapped in must-have pastel hues such as fresh lilac, bright baby blue, and soft pink.

As the collection is inspired by Gen Z and the power of expression, it’s only fitting that the launch is accompanied by an interactive campaign that challenges people to lean into their own creativity and individuality.

Taking advantage of the TikTok craze, the collection also has a game-changing TikTok campaign in partnership with six Gen Z TikTok influencers from around the world, who will use the ghd iD collection to create viral content and good hair days for three different scenarios and personas: Business & Me, Baddie & Me, and Meet the Parents, using an original TikTok audio by Pyramids Studio.

The launch also sees a fun collaboration with artist Jasmin Sehra, who created a range of complementary stickers, inspired by the collection and tools, which can be used to customise your laptop and phone cases. We don’t know about you but when it comes to the ghd iD collection, we will take one in every colour – stickers included please.