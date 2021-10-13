The art of braided hair: Here's how to properly care for your braids

Talk to your stylist: Tighter is not necessarily better or more long-lasting. Ask your stylist to braid with medium tension before she starts, and don’t be afraid to speak up if you think she’s using too much tension.

Use warm water: Lukewarm water can be a remedy for braids that are too tight. Allow the water to run over braids in the shower and, very gently, massage the scalp to loosen up the braids.

Wear your braids down: Wearing braids in a ponytail or bun may increase tension. Wear braids down to allow the scalp to adjust.

Use a spray leave-in conditioner: As the scalp may feel drier than usual with braids in, apply a leave-in conditioner to soothe, hydrate scalp, and loosen upbraids. Be careful not to use too much as it may cause unwanted build-up.

Use a scalp-care product: The scalp is particularly vulnerable during winter when you are more likely to develop dandruff or a dry, flaky scalp. Use an oil or scalp-care product regularly both pre-braid and while braids are in.

Massage your scalp: A head massage increases blood flow, which is essential for a healthy scalp and hair growth. Use a tonic or hair oil.

Know when it’s time to remove: As a rule of thumb, braids should never be kept longer than 4-6 weeks. If braids are very painful and tight despite remedies, it’s time to cut your losses and have them taken out. Once removed, give hair and scalp some extra love with a hot oil treatment and protein masque, or massage with a calming tea-tea oil.