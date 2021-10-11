Here are grooming trends making a comeback to keep our heritage alive

Gents, regardless of how your current grooming routine came to be, it is undeniable that the art of grooming has a strong tradition of generational passing down — whether you were an adolescent being taught how to shave by your father, or a young adult picking up some pointers from the local barber, or just figuring it out on your own along the way, with a few nicks and cuts, of course.

Among the older generation, the way to groom was the old gentleman’s way: in a barbershop, time-efficient and uncomplicated, having the minimal beard line-up and shave while enjoying some “banter with the boys”.

As Themba Ndlovu of Clere For Men explains, “Men have adopted a grooming routine over the years based largely on trial and error and a little guesswork. Face wash. Moisturise. Shave. Showering and keeping your hair neat, crossing off the items on your daily grooming checklist as quickly as possible and then going about your day.” While the world is on a nostalgia kick, some old grooming favourites make their comeback as gents lean into die-hard rituals to update their routines.

Hair: The Hair Tonic Revival

A clean, healthy scalp is a happy scalp and with everything from natural oils to daily styling products, our hair, our scalp, in particular, needs more care than we may think in order to have healthier hair.

Apart from using a gentle, sulphate-free shampoo that strengthens the hair while keeping your scalp clean, the return of scalp treatments and hair tonics, sees the old barbering favourite making a comeback.

“Hair tonics have been associated with traditional barbering for more than 100 years and every good barber should keep a stock nearby,” says David Hildrew, MD of The Bluebeards Revenge. “One might even say that these products are the uncelebrated champions of barbering! Despite their long association with barbering, tonics are often overlooked for more modern alternatives. But thankfully barbering’s new-found popularity, and an appreciation for traditional grooming products among men has seen these great products revived.”

Spritz the hair tonic into towel-dried hair and massage it into your scalp with the fingertips. When massaged intensely into the scalp, a hair tonic helps to condition and moisturise the hair while stimulating blood circulation in the scalp and promoting hair growth. After massaging in, style as desired.

Beard: Men’s guide to a hot towel shave

As the popularity of barbershops has grown and the more traditional barbering methods of our forefathers are being adopted, so beard care evolves and rituals are updated. In the past, a beard was mostly seen as a functional area of facial hair, kept short or close-shaven for easy maintenance — not quite the grooming statement that it is now. Modern bearded men are often very particular about shaping their beards, and at-home trimming is a growing trend.

How to: Prepare a hot towel at home

You are likely to find this shaving ritual on the menu of most barbershops these days — and for good reason. Not only is it a great spa-like add-on during a shaving session, but it really can help to enhance your shave. A standard practice for close shaves using a straight razor, this ritual can still be added even if you are using clippers, as it helps to soften facial hair and prepare it for easy removal.