Check BBM... this is Rouge and Macmillan's love story

Just as in the Liquideep song, varsity sweethearts Rouge and Macmillan Mabaleka’s love story started with a text.

The meeting

Mac: We met in 2013 at the University of Pretoria. I was a year ahead of her and studying drama and film. The first time we laid eyes on each other was when we went for an audition. We ended up getting our parts and she played my mother. Since we had to rehearse we ended up spending time together, which allowed us to grow closer.

Rouge: He is from Zimbabwe and had to go home at the end of the semester. But before he left, he sent me a BBM [BlackBerry Messenger] just to say goodbye. I found that quite amazing; that he’d thought of me before he left. On his return, we ended up speaking every single day. He would often stay up with me over the phone until I fell asleep.

The friendship

Rouge: We became super close in 2014, but he wouldn’t make a move. All the girls on campus liked him, he was a hot commodity and, because I had never dated, I understood when he took his time. I was in no rush. But I knew I liked him, I even told my sister that he was the one and I might have to tell our parents about him. Everyone on campus thought we were dating, even the lecturers asked. However, he didn’t ask me out for a year!