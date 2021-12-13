Groom bold or go home

There’s a common notion that “girls just wanna have fun” when it comes to makeup and day-to-day routines, but this year the boys are having some fun too — and doing it by experimenting with their grooming choices.

After two years of on-and-off lockdowns and with a much-overdue festive season on the way, there is no excuse not to groom boldly and play around with some of the daring choices that men have been trying out lately.

Red carpets and runways have been a playground for male grooming trends — from nail art to vibrant hair colours and even hints of makeup — that elevate the grooming experience.

And according to Marco Louis Ackers, senior makeup artist at MAC Cosmetics Africa, the possibilities are only expanding: “From what one can see on social media, especially when it comes to Gen-Z consumers, men are definitely enjoying the possibilities of makeup more and more.

The mood around the use of makeup for men has become one of understanding that men can also enhance their natural looks. On much of our social media messaging, both from the brand and from our artists, you will see an influx of self-care in the form of skincare, enhancing with concealer and powder, and even transformative makeup for men — all with clear messaging that there are options at every level of makeup for guys.”