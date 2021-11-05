Here are our mask-wearing skincare and skin hangover recovery tips

Let’s face it, the wearing of masks is now part of our reality and whether stepping out to meet up with the boys for a hangout or heading out to an outdoor pholas; masks are mandatory and so should your skincare.

One would argue that skincare isn’t that important as a mask covers most of the face anyway but on the contrary – it becomes even more important. Maskne is a term given to the effects that wearing personal protective equipment or fabric face masks has on the skin.

The acne that occurs as a result of face masks is usually a product by sweat as well as friction and pressure of the mask against the skin for extended periods of time. All these factors can cause inflammation, rashes, skin indentations and breakouts around the nose and mouth.

Gents; having a dry beard, ingrown, dull skin and breakouts isn’t a good look, so make sure that you avoid mask-related skin flare-ups with these tips.



